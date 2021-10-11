Weather Forecast For October 12 Across Nepal: Monsoon Starts To Retreat

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Meteorologists have said that the monsoon rains have almost stopped in most parts of Nepal although the monsoon has not receded entirely from the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon phenomena have retreated from the entire Sudurpaschim and Karnali Provinces and the western region of Lumbini Province from last Friday.