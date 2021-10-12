Japan Hands Over Health Training Center And Emergency Shelter

Oct. 12, 2021, 11:22 p.m.

Japan has handed over a newly-built Health Training Center and Emergency Shelter to the Nona Koirala Smriti Pratisthan in Biratnagar, Morang District today.

The new building was built with grant assistance of USD 107,860 under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government.

Ambassador Kikuta (2).jpg

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Japan to Nepal KIKUTA Yutaka sent a message congratulating everyone who was involved in the project. Ambassador Kikuta appreciated all who worked together with the Embassy to complete the project and hoped that the health training center and shelter would become a community asset and serve the local people which is all the more important in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ceremony2 (1).jpg

Biratnagar lies in a flood-prone area but lacks adequate emergency shelter facilities, causing many people to suffer from infectious diseases. The newly-built facility is also expected to contribute towards improving local knowledge of health and sanitation and serve as a shelter during floods and other calamities. The Embassy of Japan in Nepal is confident that the project will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal, deepen the people-to-people friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan, GGP was established to implement projects directly benefiting the people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of the country, and over 200 projects have been implemented in Nepal since 1991.

building front view.jpg

