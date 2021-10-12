Navratri 2021 Day 8: Day Of Maa Mahagauri

Today marks the 8th day of Navratri 2021 and Mahagauri is worshipped on this auspicious day of Navratri. Mahagauri is the eight avatar of Navdurga. Below is a list of the 'mantras', 'stotras', and 'puja vidhi' for Mahagauri. The colour of the eighth day of Navratri is peacock green.

Mahagauri Maa is one of the most compassionate sides of Maa Durga. Mahagauri, as the name suggests, is of a fair complexion. She holds a trident and damru in the upper right and left hands, respectively. And she holds the Abhaya and Vara Mudra in the lower hands. This form of the Mother Goddess is mounted on a bull. Mahagauri governs Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), and hence, those suffering from the ill-effects of the planet worship her to rid themselves of its adverse influence.

According to the folklore, Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While undergoing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like survive on leaves, stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned black. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which turned her complexion back to normal i.e. fair. This is why she is known as Mahagauri.

Mahagauri Mantras

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

श्वेते वृषेसमारूढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः।

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेव प्रमोददा॥

Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih।

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ महागौरी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

To pray to Maa Gauri one should perform the Panchopchara puja by offering Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam (bhog). Offer shringar items (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins etc).

Worship Maa Gauri and offer puri, vegetable curry, halwa as 'bhog'.

Sing an Aarti to conclude the pooja and offer your salutations by lighting a camphor. Distribute the prasad (bhog) after the puja.