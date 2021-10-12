Weather Forecast For October 13 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 13 Across Nepal

Oct. 12, 2021, 10:07 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the terai areas. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Health Training Center And Emergency Shelter
Oct 12, 2021
Navratri 2021 Day 8: Day Of Maa Mahagauri
Oct 12, 2021
Former King Gyanendra Calls For National Unity
Oct 12, 2021
Phulpati 2021 Concluded
Oct 12, 2021
Navratri 2021 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri
Oct 12, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For October 12 Across Nepal: Monsoon Starts To Retreat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast For October 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over Health Training Center And Emergency Shelter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2021
Navratri 2021 Day 8: Day Of Maa Mahagauri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2021
Former King Gyanendra Calls For National Unity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2021
Phulpati 2021 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2021
Navratri 2021 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2021
Amit Shah’s ‘Untiring Efforts’ For Peace In J&K, Northeast ‘Have Ushered In A New Age’: NHRC chief By Agencies Oct 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75