Bijaya Dashami Celebrated All Over Nepal

Bijaya Dashami Celebrated All Over Nepal

Oct. 15, 2021, 9:25 p.m.

The 10th day of the Bada Dasain festival was being celebrated all over the country today with great enthusiasm by receiving 'tika' and blessings from elders at the auspicious hour 10.2 am.

Although the auspicious hour for receiving Prasad of Devi had been fixed 10.2 am today as per the requirement of the calendar, people were busy rushing to receive tika on the entire day.
The worship of Sri Durga Bhawani at Dasainghars over nine days concluded formally on the day of Bijaya Dashami after the Abhishekh or sprinkling of holy water takes place marking the beginning of tika.

People received tika and jamara till the full moon day. Tika and jamara are considered the auspicious gifts of the goddess Nawa Durga and they signify prosperity.

It is believed that one need not seek an auspicious hour if one undertakes any new assignment, campaign or journey on the auspicious day of Bijaya Dashami.

The Bijaya Dashami festival is celebrated in commemoration of the victory of truth over evil and the victory of divine forces over demonic forces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal
Oct 15, 2021
President Bhandari And PM Deuba Receive Dashain Tika
Oct 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 118 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 777 Recoveries And 8 Deaths
Oct 15, 2021
Vijaya Dashami 2021: 10:02 AM Is Auspicious Time For Tika
Oct 14, 2021

More on Festivals and Culture

Vijaya Dashami 2021: 10:02 AM Is Auspicious Time For Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Taleju Bhavani And Significant To Visit On Mahanavami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Navratri Day 9 Mahanavami: Worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Navratri 2021 Day 8: Day Of Maa Mahagauri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Phulpati 2021 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Navratri 2021 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2021
President Bhandari And PM Deuba Receive Dashain Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2021
At Least 32 Dead In Blast At Afghan Mosque By Agencies Oct 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 777 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75