Bijaya Dashami Celebrated All Over Nepal

The 10th day of the Bada Dasain festival was being celebrated all over the country today with great enthusiasm by receiving 'tika' and blessings from elders at the auspicious hour 10.2 am.

Although the auspicious hour for receiving Prasad of Devi had been fixed 10.2 am today as per the requirement of the calendar, people were busy rushing to receive tika on the entire day.

The worship of Sri Durga Bhawani at Dasainghars over nine days concluded formally on the day of Bijaya Dashami after the Abhishekh or sprinkling of holy water takes place marking the beginning of tika.



People received tika and jamara till the full moon day. Tika and jamara are considered the auspicious gifts of the goddess Nawa Durga and they signify prosperity.



It is believed that one need not seek an auspicious hour if one undertakes any new assignment, campaign or journey on the auspicious day of Bijaya Dashami.



The Bijaya Dashami festival is celebrated in commemoration of the victory of truth over evil and the victory of divine forces over demonic forces.



