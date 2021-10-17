COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 385 New Cases, 680 Recoveries And 1 Death

Oct. 17, 2021, 9:36 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 385 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 805037.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 6966 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 385 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 6 people in 1111 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 12,297 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,019 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 11278 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 299 are admitted to the ICU and 98 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 680 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 781456 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.03 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 6 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,284.

