Defense Minister Dr. Rijal Pledged To Make All Efforts To Strengthen Nepal Army

Oct. 18, 2021, 11:01 p.m.

Minister for Defense Dr. Minendra Rijal Sunday pledged to work for the promotion of national security and capacity building of the Nepali Army and to make every effort to ensure resources for the implementation of the priority tasks of the Nepali Army.
Addressing the gathering of Army Generals following the inspection of the Nepali Army Headquarters and inquired information about various issues, minister Rijal said that the government would provide all necessary support to strengthen Nepal Army.

1 (17).JPG

Welcoming him to the Army Headquarters, Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma expressed his gratitude to Minister Dr. Rijal for the guidance and support it has been receiving from the government and the Ministry of Defense so far.
General Sharma expressed his confidence that the Ministry of Defense would provide special support for the modernization and professional strengthening of the Nepali Army under the strong leadership and direction of the Minister of Defense.
He also assured that the Nepali Army was committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities in any situation.
Following the session, a presentation was made to the Minister of Defense focusing on various aspects related to the Nepali Army.
After the presentation, the Defense Minister lauded the role played by the Nepali Army in disaster management and response to the COVID-19 and in establishing peace outside the country. He also expressed his commitment to make every possible effort for this.
The event was attended by Secretary of Defense Begendra Raj Sharma Poudyal, representatives of the Ministry of Defiance and Lieutenant Generals and senior officers of the Nepali Army.

3 (8).JPG

2 (13).JPG

