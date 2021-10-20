Weather Forecast For October 21Across Nepal: Heavy Rains Likely In Many Provinces

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

