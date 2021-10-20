Weather Forecast For October 21Across Nepal: Heavy Rains Likely In Many Provinces

Oct. 20, 2021, 11:08 p.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

