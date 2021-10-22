Nepal Army’s MINUSCA Mision Reconstructed A School Building

Nepal Army’s Peacekeepers deployed under United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission In the Central African Replica (MINUSCA) has reconstructed a school building and handed over it to the local officials in Atnogo regions.

The reconstruction was completed by the seventh mission of the Nepal Army's Ran Sher Battalion in collaboration with the Civil Affairs of MINUSCA. Completed reconstruction work following COVID-19 protocol, the mayor of the town thanked Nepal Army for reconstruing the school building. He said that the school building will help local children to resume their studies.

During the handing over ceremony, representatives of UNICEF and OCHA and officials of the Ministry of Education also presented.