Kathmandu Valley Confirms 213 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 213 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 23, 2021, 8:35 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 213 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4972 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 213 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 213 cases, Kathmandu districts records 150 cases, Lalitpur 39 and 24 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 438 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 808534.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption
Oct 23, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 24Across Nepal
Oct 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 438 New Cases, 817 Recoveries And 8 Deaths
Oct 23, 2021
Floods And Landslides: Death Toll Reach 111 And 37 Missing
Oct 22, 2021
Nepal Army’s MINUSCA Mision Reconstructed A School Building
Oct 22, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 438 New Cases, 817 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 222 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 932 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 214 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 470 New Cases, 726 Recoveries And Eight Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 252 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Flood Damages The Paddy Worth Of Over Rs. Billion In Nepal By Agencies Oct 23, 2021
Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 24Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2021
UN Envoy: Situation In Myanmar Increasingly Dire By Agencies Oct 23, 2021
Floods And Landslides: Death Toll Reach 111 And 37 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2021
Nepal Army’s MINUSCA Mision Reconstructed A School Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75