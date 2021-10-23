Kathmandu Valley Confirms 213 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 213 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4972 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 213 persons were found infected with coronavirus.

Of 213 cases, Kathmandu districts records 150 cases, Lalitpur 39 and 24 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 438 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 808534.