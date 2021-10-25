Kathmandu Valley Confirms 227 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 227 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8284 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 209 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 227 cases, Kathmandu districts records 185 cases, Lalitpur 33 and 9 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 673 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 809729.