United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July.

Oct. 25, 2021, 1:28 p.m.

Through the generosity of the American people, the United States government is donating 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Nepal to fight COVID-19. These highly-effective vaccines add to the 1.53 million single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines the United States donated to Nepal in July, and the more than $122 million in aid given to Nepal in the form of life-saving medical supplies, training and technical support. The United States is donating vaccines free and clear of preconditions as part of the United States’ ongoing support to Nepal during the pandemic.

In addition, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and its partners have helped Nepal prepare for this tranche of Pfizer vaccines by providing ultra-low temperature freezers, walk-in freezers, walk-in cold rooms, freezer vans, cryogenic gloves and goggles, as well as training to healthcare workers. This will enhance Nepal’s options and capabilities to receive more vaccines.

USAID Nepal’s Mission Director Sepideh Keyvanshad presented the donation to the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), Dr. Roshan Pokharel, at an event at the Ministry earlier today. The vaccines will be stored in four ultra-low temperature freezers, procured through UNICEF, located at the Department of Health Services, Teku, until they are rolled out to the rest of the country at a later date.

“The United States is pleased to donate the 100,620 doses of the life-saving Pfizer vaccine to Nepal, continuing our support to Nepal during the COVID pandemic. We are proud to further support Nepal by making sure the proper infrastructure is in place to store and administer these vaccines, allowing Nepal to have more Pfizer vaccines in the future,” said Mission Director Keyvanshad.

us1.jpg

According to a press release issued by U.S. Embassy in Nepal Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States government has worked with the Government of Nepal to directly address the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure the continuity of critical health services, and to support the country in mitigating the pandemic's secondary social and economic impacts - particularly on education and livelihoods.

Worldwide, the United States has delivered 200 million COVID-19 vaccines (out of a total of 1.1 billion pledged so far) to over 100 countries and millions more are on their way. The United States is also the largest donor to the global vaccine initiative, COVAX, which helped deliver this donation.

The United States is committed to leading the global COVID-19 response because it is the right thing to do and will make us all—Americans and Nepalis—safer. We are proud to work with Nepal to end this pandemic and build back a better world.

