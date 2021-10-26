Dispute Continues In Supreme Court Disrupting Hearing

Oct. 26, 2021, 10:18 p.m.

As the a group of judges boycotted the bench of Supreme Court seeking resignation of chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher JB Rana, the justice delivery process in the Supreme Court (SC) has been affected due to the ongoing crisis in the judiciary.

Given the growing disputes, no hearings took place in the Top Court on Tuesday. The disputes sparked following Chief Justice Rana’s name were linked with the Cabinet expansion.

As informed by Baburam Dahal, spokesperson of the SC, hearings were scheduled in seven joint benches and a single bench. "However, the hearing did not begin till afternoon in the court," said Dahal.

As the office hour has not ended yet for today, we expect that the hearings will begin in a while, he added.

Meanwhile former chief justices Anup Kumar Sharma, Kalyan Shrestha, Min Bahadur Rayamajhi and Sushila Karki, gang of four former chief justices who claimed as champion of current political change, demanded the resignation of Chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher Rana on his involvement in current scandals on appointment of minister.

Nepal Bar Association has also demanded the resignation of CJ Rana. It is reported that a section of judges in the court are also asking resignation of CJ Rana on the recent controversy.

As country’s major political parties are yet to take any stand on the issue, CJ Rama has declined to tender his resignation.

