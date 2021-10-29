COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 569 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 569 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Oct. 29, 2021, 9:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 811897.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7145 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 490 persons were found infected with the new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 59 people in 2601 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,151 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 772 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,379 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 242 are admitted to the ICU and 78 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 569 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 780,359 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 percent.

The MoHP on Friday added six fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,388.

