Nepal Started Export of Electricity to India through Dhalkebar-Mujafarpur Transmission line

Following an official level meeting last month, India has allowed Nepal to export its surplus energy. According to a press release issued by NEA, India has permitted Nepal to join the competitive energy market of India.

As per the decision, India has permitted Nepal Electricity Authority to sell up to 39 MW of electricity to India. These include 24 MW electricity of Trishuli and 15 MW Devighat, both plants owned by NEA and built under Indian Cooperation.

Minister of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources Pampha Bhusal termed the decision as a breakthrough. Following the decision, NEA has started to export 40 MW of electricity to India through Dhalkebar-Mujafarpur Cross Border Transmission line from November 2.

This is the first time Nepal exported electricity to India through this transmission line. Minister Bhusal said that Nepal is expecting to get permission to export electricity generated by 456 MW Upper Tamakosi, 69 MW Marsyangdi and 45 MW Upper Bhotekosi.

NEA has been importing electricity from India as per its demand since last April through the competitive market. Minister Bhusal said that Nepal is the first country in South Asia to export electricity to India. “This is a major breakthrough. I would like to thank India for allowing the export of electricity to India,” said Bhual.

Managing director of NEA Kul Man Ghisng said that this will help to end the loss of NEA by exporting the surplus electricity to India. He said that this is possible after holding several rounds of talks at the official levels of the two countries.