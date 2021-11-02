Weather Analysis For November 3 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 3 Across Nepal

Nov. 2, 2021, 10:53 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region

