Two Libraries Build In Durbar School In Memory Of Late Prabhakar SJB Rana

Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidhya Sunder Shakya has inaugurated two libraries in Durbar School, Bhanu Mabi and Sanskrit Mabi aimed a function.

Maya Rana Tufo, daughter of late Prabhakar SJB Rana has contributed to the two libraries in Durbar School. She said that her father laid emphasis on education and training programs so she wanted to give the funds to an organization that would take the responsibility to set up a library for the community.

Zonta Club Kathmandu is part of this legacy to set up the libraries. The mission is to ensure student access to high-quality school library service and the vision is that every student has access to a dynamic, well-resourced school library run by qualified library staff.

Late Rana was also a great admirer of Nepalese heritage, culture and nature and it was natural for her to choose to fund the Durbar School, the first and the historical school of Nepal. The school was rebuilt by the Chinese Government after the earthquake of 2015.

Zonta Club Kathmandu and Durbar School, Bhanu Mabi and Sanskrit Mabi recognize the valuable contribution of Rana Tufo for the library in her late father’s name, Prabhakar SJB Rana.

Zonta stands for women's rights. They advocate for equality, education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence. Zonta Club of Kathmandu has been proactive in supporting Durbar School during Covid with online education by providing laptops for teachers and Smartphones to the students. Zonta also gave intensive training for online education to the teachers. The school library provides information and develops wider knowledge to face the challenges of these uncertain times.

There are two historical schools under Durbar School Roof. One is Sanskrit Madhyamik Bidhyalaya from 6 -12th grades. The second one is Bhanu Madhyamik Bidhyalaya from Pre-school to 10th grade at the moment. Zonta has set up two libraries “Panini” and “Durbar Pustakalaya”. Bhanu Mabi will also have book corners in their own classrooms from pre-school to 3rd grade.

A library provides stimulation and inspiration to both students and teachers, develops an interest in subjects and widens the horizon of students. With the library at Durbar School, we aim to encourage a Reading Culture and life-long learning habits in students. The library will expose students’ to one’s culture as well as make them aware of other cultures and provide him/her with the latest knowledge. A library also plays an important role in enhancing a teacher’s effectiveness and classroom performance with research books and other media. It promotes individual and group learning, helps in developing students’ vocabulary, enhances comprehension, develops the habit of silent reading and develops a problem-solving attitude among students.

The school will adopt the DEAR Time: Drop Everything and Read Policy every day for 20 minutes. Students and teachers can introduce Book Clubs as well as visits of authors to promote interest in reading and writing. There is also devices in the library to read online books and do research for students to be updated with the online learning trends.

Zonta has hired a full-time librarian and library assistant to see both the libraries. Librarian will be an instructional leader for the mental, emotional, and social growth of the students (recommend a choice of books).