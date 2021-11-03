Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal

Nov. 3, 2021, 10:01 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

