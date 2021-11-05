PM Deuba Addresses Program To Mark 1142 Nepal Sambat

PM Deuba Addresses Program To Mark 1142 Nepal Sambat

Nov. 5, 2021, 10:52 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the campaign to alleviate poverty had begun with the beginning of the era of Nepal Sambat.

In his address to a program organised by the Shankhadhar Sakhwa Academy on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1142 at Madhyapur Thimi Chowk today, the Prime Minister dubbed the Nepal Sambat as an originality of Nepal and underlined the need of bringing this into practice.

As the Prime Minister said, Shankhadhar Sakhwa was given the title of national luminary in recognition of his contribution to the establishment peace in the society and the enhancement of independence and sovereignty of Nepali people.

It was Sankhadhar Sakhwa who had liberated the people from debt and slavery. He thus provided them the situation to live with dignity and independence, the PM said. Religious and cultural diversities in Nepal have contributed to consolidating national ties, inspiring the Nepali people to get further united, according to the Prime Minister who launched the Nepal Sambat App and the calendar of Nepal Sambat on the occasion.

He also garlanded the statue of Sakhwa.

Shankhadhar Sirapa Committee chair RK Manandhar handed a silver replica of Sakhwa weighing two kilos to Academy chair Chandan Krishna Shrestha for the Academy.

On the occasion, Nepal Calendar Determination Committee (towards the institution) and Academy founding chair and Madhyapur Thimi Municipality former mayor Madan Krishna Shrestha were honoured.

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rajendra Shrestha, NC co-general secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, lawmaker Mahesh Basnet, Bagmati Province Assembly member Dr Rajendraman Shrestha, Madhyapur Thimi mayor Madan Sundar Shrestha talked about the contribution of Sakhwa in the nation and spoke the need of making the Academy’s campaign to institutionalise Sakhwa’s works successful.

Programme President and Academy chair Shrestha, Academy outgoing chair Shyam Krishna Manandhar, and Academy secretary Gyan Ram Shrestha talked about the Academy’s activities which are aimed to institutionalise Sakhwa’s contribution in the society.

Source: RSS

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

