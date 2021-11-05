Weather Forecast For November 6 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 6 Across Nepal

Nov. 5, 2021, 11 p.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Deuba Addresses Program To Mark 1142 Nepal Sambat
Nov 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 78 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 174 New Cases, 609 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Nov 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 5 Across Nepal
Nov 04, 2021
Nepal Sambat And Mha Puja 2021: Time And Significance
Nov 04, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 55 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Analysis For November 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Analysis For October 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

PM Deuba Addresses Program To Mark 1142 Nepal Sambat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2021
Russia, Iran Confirm Participation At Dialogue On Afghanistan To Be Hosted By India By Agencies Nov 05, 2021
Japan To Ease Entry For Vaccinated Foreigners By Agencies Nov 05, 2021
Ex-top Prosecutor To Run For South Korean Presidency By Agencies Nov 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 78 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 174 New Cases, 609 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75