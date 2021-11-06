Weather Forecast For November 7 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.