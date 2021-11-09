COAS General Sharma Calls On General MM Naravane

COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is on an official visit to India, paid a courtesy call on COAS General MM Naravane at the latter’s office on this afternoon.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on issues of bilateral interests and discussed measures to further strengthen the existing bond of friendship and cooperation between the two armies. After the meeting, COAS Gen Sharma was also briefed on “India’s Security Perspective”.

Earlier this morning, COAS Gen Sharma paid his tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial and also received and inspected a Guard of Honour in the South Block Lawns.