Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal

Nov. 13, 2021, 10:31 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur
Nov 13, 2021
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen
Nov 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs On 118 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases, 478 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal
Nov 12, 2021

