COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 291 New Cases, 348 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Nov. 14, 2021, 9:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816966.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 8008 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 291persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 15 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 1598 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,215 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 516 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,699 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 222 are admitted to the ICU and 67 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 348 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 798,274 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added six fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,477.

