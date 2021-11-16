COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 339 New Cases, 170 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

Nov. 16, 2021, 10:07 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 339 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 817672.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 6505 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 339 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 38 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 2644 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,476 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 492 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,984 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 219 are admitted to the ICU and 59 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 170 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 798,714 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 4 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,482.

