Delhi Indefinitely Shuts Schools As Smog Worsens

Delhi Indefinitely Shuts Schools As Smog Worsens

Nov. 17, 2021, 9:49 p.m.

Worsening air pollution in India's capital New Delhi has forced authorities there to indefinitely shut all schools.

Several parts of the city on Tuesday recorded PM2.5 levels of over 400 on a scale of 500 in the last 24 hours.
This is categorised as "severe" under the country's guidelines.

The shutdown of schools is one of several emergency measures announced on Tuesday by the Commission for Air Quality Management in New Delhi.
The panel also said at least 50 percent of government officials should work from home until this weekend.

Health experts have reported a rise in lung and respiratory diseases due to the worsening smog. Doctors are warning people to stay indoors and avoid exposure to the toxic haze.
Concerns are growing as the city is still struggling with coronavirus related infections.

New Delhi often ranks as one of the world's most polluted capitals. The controversial issue of crop stubble burning by farmers is said to be contributing to the air pollution. Emissions from transport vehicles are also blamed.

Agencies

Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football
Nov 17, 2021
PM Modi's Plane Lands On New Indian Expressway
Nov 17, 2021
Remittance Declines By 7.6 Percent: NRB
Nov 16, 2021
Biden, Xi Agree To Continue Bilateral Dialogue
Nov 16, 2021
Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects
Nov 15, 2021

More on India

PM Modi's Plane Lands On New Indian Expressway By Agencies 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Marginally By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
At least 26 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Gadchiroli By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
India Hosts Security Talks On Afghanistan By Agencies 1 week ago
96 Countries Have Agreed To Mutual Acceptance of Covid Vaccination Certificates With India By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Five Judges Begins Hearing Of Petition In SC, Makes Verdict On Six Cases And Issued Two Orders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021
Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football By Agencies Nov 17, 2021
US Assistant Secretary In Kathmandu For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021
India Assisted To Construct New School Building In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 140 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75