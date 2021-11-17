Five Judges Begins Hearing Of Petition In SC, Makes Verdict On Six Cases And Issued Two Orders

Despite the threat from Nepal Bar Association and some justices, five justices of the Supreme Court has started the hearing of the cases in the Supreme Court from Wednesday saying that it is morally impossible for them to stop hearing the cases like Heabous Corpus and other such individual liberty related petition for an indefinite period of time.

Those who joined the bench include justice Tej Bahadur KC, Bam Kumar Shrestha, Kumar Chudal, Kumar Regmi and Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The Supreme Court has made the verdict on six cases today while orders have been issued for two cases.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana has fixed two single and seven joint benches for the hearing of 188 cases.

In a meeting with officials of the Nepal Bar Association, five justices expressed solidarity with the demand made by the Nepal Bar Association and other rebel judges regarding the resignation of chief justice Cholendra Sumsher Rana.

During the meeting with NBA’s officials, they said that it is morally difficult for them to deny people’s right for justice boycotting the bench for an indefinite period.

NBA has been staging a sit-in at the Supreme Court premises demanding resignation from CJ Rana. "We won't sit for talks. He (CJ Rana) should resign immediately," said NBA Chair Shrestha.

