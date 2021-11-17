US Assistant Secretary In Kathmandu For Two Day Visit

Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, arrived in Kathmandu. During his two-day trip, he will meet with government leaders and visit cultural heritage sites.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Kelly Keiderling will meet with Nepali officials and emerging civil society leaders.

Their visit comes just ahead of the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the United States and Nepal. As part of U.S. President Biden’s top priorities, they will address challenges like COVID-19, climate change, and strengthening democracies.