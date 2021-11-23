Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal

Nov. 23, 2021, 5:43 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1,Bagmati and Gandaki Province. .

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

