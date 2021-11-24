Nepal-EU Joint Commission Meeting Concluded

Nepal-EU Joint Commission Meeting Concluded

Nov. 24, 2021, 7:45 p.m.

The 13th meeting of the Nepal-EU Joint Commission concluded today. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest. Both the parties renewed firm commitment to cooperate and partnerships.

Nepali delegation leader Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal is co-chairing the meeting with Deputy Managing Director of the EU External Affairs for Asia and the Pacific, Paola Pampaloni.

Nepal EU meetinh final.jpg

The Nepali delegation comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Ministry of Forest and Environment, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the National Planning Commission.

The EU delegation incorporates Pampaloni and two other senior officials from Brussels, Belgium and EU Ambassador to Nepal Nona Deprez and her aides.

The 12th meeting was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, it was agreed to organize the meeting biannually in Kathmandu and Brussels on the basis of rotation, and it has been taking place each year for the past five years.

Nepal EU meet final.jpg

EU Joint final.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Nepal To Pursue A Truly Fair, Comprehensive And Transparent Transitional Justice Process
Nov 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death
Nov 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 24 Across Nepal
Nov 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal
Nov 23, 2021

More on National

Nepal-India International Friendship Concert Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS Back In Track By A Correspondent 2 days, 18 hours ago
NEPAL-INIDA MILITARY RELATIONS Unique Tradition By A Correspondent 2 days, 18 hours ago
HIMALAYA RANA Honor Of The Rising Sun By A Correspondent 2 days, 18 hours ago
SP SANGYA MALLA Worth Recognition By A Correspondent 3 days, 16 hours ago
UNICEF Calls For Reimagining A Better Post Pandemic World For Every Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Nepal To Pursue A Truly Fair, Comprehensive And Transparent Transitional Justice Process By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
Nepal Police Cyber Bureau Registered Over 1029 Cases Related To Cybercrime By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Bimstec Leaders Could Attend Republic Day 2022 By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Resumption Of India's COVAX Vaccine Supply Delayed By Nepal By REUTERS Nov 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75