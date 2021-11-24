Nepal-EU Joint Commission Meeting Concluded

The 13th meeting of the Nepal-EU Joint Commission concluded today. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest. Both the parties renewed firm commitment to cooperate and partnerships.

Nepali delegation leader Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal is co-chairing the meeting with Deputy Managing Director of the EU External Affairs for Asia and the Pacific, Paola Pampaloni.

The Nepali delegation comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Ministry of Forest and Environment, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the National Planning Commission.

The EU delegation incorporates Pampaloni and two other senior officials from Brussels, Belgium and EU Ambassador to Nepal Nona Deprez and her aides.

The 12th meeting was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, it was agreed to organize the meeting biannually in Kathmandu and Brussels on the basis of rotation, and it has been taking place each year for the past five years.