COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 281 New Cases, 298 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 281 New Cases, 298 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Nov. 26, 2021, 7:37 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820285.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7104 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 281 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 27 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1805.

The Ministry said that there are 7,349 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 388 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,961 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 197 are admitted to the ICU and 41 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 298 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 801,420 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,516.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2021
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage
Nov 26, 2021
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase
Nov 26, 2021
Nepal Commemorates International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
Nov 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 26Across Nepal
Nov 26, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 130 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 144 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 273 Recoveries And 9 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal-India Sign MoU To Reciprocate Recognition Of COVID Vaccinations Certificate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Nepal Commemorates International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 26Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In UK Tops 10 Million By Agencies Nov 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75