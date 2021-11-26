COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 281 New Cases, 298 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820285.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7104 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 281 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 27 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1805.

The Ministry said that there are 7,349 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 388 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,961 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 197 are admitted to the ICU and 41 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 298 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 801,420 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,516.