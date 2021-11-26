UML’s 10th General Convention Begins In Chitwan

Nov. 26, 2021, 4:02 p.m.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli inaugurated 10th General Convention of the party hoising the national flag and the party flag as well as the election symbol of the party.

The inaugural session of the 10th general convention of the main opposition CPN (UML) has commenced at the bank of the Narayani River in Chitwan with hosing of the

Leaders of major political parties in the country including Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) standing committee member Leelamani Pokharel, Janata Samajwadi Party Chair Upendra Yadav, Rashtriya Prajatantra Party Chair Kamal Thapa, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chair Mahanth Thakur are present at the inaugural session of the convention.

एमाले-दशैं-महधिवेशन-10-1024x683.jpg

एमाले-दशैं-महधिवेशन-3-1024x772.jpg

Similarly, representatives of political parties in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Cambodia are also participating in the inaugural session as guests.

