Weather Forecast For November 26Across Nepal

Nov. 26, 2021, 8 a.m.

There will be partly generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

