Kathmandu Valley Confirms 61 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 28, 2021, 4:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8918 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 61 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 61 cases, Kathmandu districts records 42 cases, Lalitpur 13 and 6 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820724.

