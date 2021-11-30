COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 245 New Cases, 256 Recoveries And 2 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 245 New Cases, 256 Recoveries And 2 Death

Nov. 30, 2021, 5:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 245 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821366.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 4329 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 245 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 10 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2140.

The Ministry said that there are 6,931 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 342 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,589 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 116 are admitted to the ICU and 33 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 256 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 802,909 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,526.

