Weather Forecast For November 30 Across Nepal

Nov. 30, 2021, 9:03 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountainous region.

