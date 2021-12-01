Korean Government Assisted To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on behalf of the Government of Nepal and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Korea signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) for the project “Establishment of Cyber Bureau with Capacity Building for Nepal Police” on 1st December, 2021 at MoHA.

The RoD was signed by Tek Narayan Pandey, Secretary of MoHA and Sunghoon Ko, Country Director of KOICA Nepal. The Korean Government through KOICA will spend USD 8 million on this project for 6 years. The project will be implemented by KOICA in close collaboration and coordination with MOHA and Nepal Police.

The main objective of the project is to Strengthen the Anti-Cyber-crime Capabilities of Nepal Police wherein, the main component of the project is to construct a state-of-art Building of the Cyber Bureau, provide equipment related to Cyber-crime investigation and Digital Forensic Lab and capacity building of relevant human resources of Nepal Police.

Pandey, Secretary of MoHA stated the importance of a well-equipped and well capacitated Cyber Bureau to control the increasing trend of cyber-crime. He further assured to fully cooperate for the successful implementation of this project.

Similarly, the Country Director of KOICA, Mr. Ko described the project as the joint collaborative approach between the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Government of Nepal. He stated that this project carries great importance for Korean Government since it will contribute to reducing cyber-crime and protect victims in Nepal with the expertise and resources based on Korean experience on Police Cyber Bureau. He expressed that KOICA and Nepal Police will work hard for the successful implementation of the project.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991.