SEJON Honored Rajib Upadhya For His Contribution In Promoting Economic Journalism

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba honored Rajiv Upadhya and Dr. Achyut Wagle and for their contributions in establishing the Society of Economic Journalists, Nepal (SEJON) amid a function organized to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of SEJON.

PM Deuba also gave the SEJON Awards to Ramesh Kumar Neupane of Himal Khabar and Sunita Karki of Annapurna Post. On this occasion, Prime Minister Deuba unveiled SEJON’s journal ‘Artha Niti’ which focus on the second phase of economic reform.

“Happy Silver Jubilee SEJON (Society of Economic Journalists, Nepal)! Delighted that the small part I played during the formative years was recognized at an event where the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister was Chief Guest. 25 years on Nepal's economy and business climate still face formidable challenges. But SEJON continues to shine a bright spotlight on the risks and opportunities. Keep up the great work,” writes Rajib on his Facebook wall.

Addressing the Silver Jubilee of the Society of Economic Journalists Nepal (SEJON) and SEJON Award distribution ceremony on Wednesday, Prime Minister Deuba said that the government would spare no effort to improve the investment climate in the country and reduce the cost of doing business.

Speaking at the same event, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma said that it was necessary to make the working structure of the state more effective and the Public Procurement Act and other laws development-friendly for infrastructure development.

Vice-chairman of National Planning Commission (NPC) Dr. Biswo Nath Poudel said that it was necessary to make the Public Procurement Act and plan selection process transparent to accelerate development in the country.

He said that the end of the license rule was necessary for the development of the country.

Industrialist and MP Binod Chaudhary suggested widening the scope of the economy by making the state regulatory body more efficient.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Shekhar Golchha said that it was necessary to move ahead with the plan prepared by the FNCCI to strengthen the country’s economy.

President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries Vishnu Agrawal stressed the need for discussion, coordination and cooperation among the government and the private sectors for industrial development and to create job opportunities in the country.



President of Nepal Chambers of Commerce Rajendra Malla suggested the government address the issue of liquidity.

President of SEJON Janardan Baral highlighted the role played by SEJON and thanked all his predecessors for their contributions. Former president Bhim Gautam talked about the articles included in SEJON's Journal.