Solar Eclipse of December 04, 2021, Eclipse Would Not Be Visible In Kathmandu

The eclipse of December 04, 2021, would be a Total Solar Eclipse of magnitude 1.02 which means that at the moment of the greatest eclipse, the Sun would be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The longest duration of totality would be 1 minute and 54 seconds.

The Total Solar Eclipse would be observed from Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. The partial Solar Eclipse would be visible from the southern part of the African continent especially from South Africa and Namibia, a few southern parts in South America, some parts in the Indian Ocean, South Atlantic Ocean and some southern locations in the Australian continent.

Some of the well-known cities from where Partial Solar Eclipse would be visible are Cape Town and George in South Africa, Swakopmund in Namibia and Melbourne and Hobart in Australia.

None of the eclipses would be visible from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Fiji, Mauritius, UAE and other Asian countries. Also, none of the eclipses would be visible from the North Pacific Ocean, northern Africa, most of Australia, Europe and the North American continent.