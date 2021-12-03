UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj

UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj

Dec. 3, 2021, 4:48 p.m.

The Government of Nepal, the British Embassy, and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today inaugurated a new Humanitarian Staging Area (HSA) in Birgunj, Province 2, as part of the continued effort in strengthening the country’s emergency preparedness and response capacity. Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tek Narayan Pandey, together with WFP Nepal Representative and Country Director, Robert Kasca, and special representatives from the British Embassy attended the ceremony.

The humanitarian staging area in Birgunj, constructed targeting the country's major international land transit point, will help to increase the capacity of emergency preparedness in a coordinated manner in this province and at local levels. Given its role in procuring, storing and transporting the emergency materials coming from the land route to other disaster affected areas of the country, I am confident that it can make a significant contribution not only in Province 2 but also in other parts of the country”, Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey said.

2 (4).jpeg

With a storage capacity of 2,032 square metric tons, the facility was constructed by WFP with UKaid contributions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Nepal Intermodal Transport Development Board. Already, there are 7 HSAs in other province, which have played an important role in the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.

WFP has been supporting the Government of Nepal since 2013 in building a national logistics network to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacities for the country. The establishment of the HSA nationwide network follows the success of the UK-funded Kathmandu Humanitarian Staging Area at the Tribhuvan International Airport, which was completed one month before the devastating 2015 earthquake.

Its activation was extremely timely and made a difference in the earthquake response. Without it, some 21 days would have been needed for the relief efforts to reach those in desperate need. Page 2 of 2 OFFICIAL “Investing in emergency preparedness ahead of disasters is one of the most effective ways in protecting lives and assets. We are pleased work closely with the Government to ensure that each province has the capacity to respond to disasters quickly and effectively,” said Robert Kasca, WFP Nepal Representative and Country Director. # #

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Decides To Distribute 16 Percent Of Total Dividend
Dec 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death
Dec 03, 2021
JICA To support Strengthening of Seed Production
Dec 03, 2021
Qatar Airways Recognised With New ‘World Class’ Rating And Named ‘202
Dec 03, 2021

More on News

Korean Government Assisted To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID: First Signs That Vaccine Protects Against Omicron: Israeli Health Minister By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Nepal Has Decided To Manage Persons Entering From Omicron Affected Countries By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Bibaha Panchami To Be Celebrated In A Grand Manner By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
CJ Rana Admitted To Hospital By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Decides To Distribute 16 Percent Of Total Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
JICA To support Strengthening of Seed Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Qatar Airways Recognised With New ‘World Class’ Rating And Named ‘202 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Nepal Bars Entry Of Visitors From Nine Countries By Agencies Dec 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75