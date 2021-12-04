Weather Forecast For December 4 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For December 4 Across Nepal

Dec. 4, 2021, 8:34 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Provin..

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

