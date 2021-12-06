Kathmandu Valley Log On 112 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 112 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 6, 2021, 5:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7114 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 112 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 112 cases, Kathmandu districts records 79 cases, Lalitpur 23 and 10 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822830.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 238 New Cases, 357 Recoveries And 2Deaths
Dec 06, 2021
Nepal Confirms First Two Case Of Omicron Variant
Dec 06, 2021
Linking With The Indian Ocean With Seamless Hardware and Software Of Connectivity Is Our Priority: Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Dec 06, 2021
NEA To Supply Adequate Electricity To Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor: MD Ghising
Dec 06, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal
Dec 06, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 238 New Cases, 357 Recoveries And 2Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 49 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms First Two Case Of Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Omicron Appears More Contagious, Less Dangerous Than Other Variants By Agencies 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 103 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 200 New Cases, 436 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

India Reports 8,306 New Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally Crosses 20 By Agencies Dec 06, 2021
Agriculture Or Migration: A National Priority Conundrum By Rachana Upadhyaya, Stephanie Leder and Yubika Adhikari Dec 06, 2021
Linking With The Indian Ocean With Seamless Hardware and Software Of Connectivity Is Our Priority: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2021
NEA To Supply Adequate Electricity To Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2021
Modi, Putin To Meet Today By Agencies Dec 06, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75