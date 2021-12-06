Kathmandu Valley Log On 112 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7114 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 112 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 112 cases, Kathmandu districts records 79 cases, Lalitpur 23 and 10 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822830.

