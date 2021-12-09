Weather Forecast For December 9

There will be isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the terai areas. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1
VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75