Kathmandu Valley Records 154 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 12, 2021, 5:27 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6268 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 100 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 154 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 119 in Kathmandu, 5 in Bhaktapur, and 30 in Lalitpur.

With 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 824,222

