Motipur Substation Constructed In Kapilvastu

The 132/33/11 kV Motipur substation constructed by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in Banganga Municipality-7 in Kapilvastu has come into operation.

Erecting eight towers, the East-West 132 kV transmission line has been linked to Motipur substation.

The 30 and 16 MVA power transformers in the substation have been charged and brought into operation, said Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Four feeders have been taken out from the substation to supply power to the local area. Of them, three feeders have been brought into operation and the remaining one has been kept in reserve.

The 33 kV and 11 kV feeder lines have been brought into operation from Motipur substation to supply electricity to Jitpur and Toulihawa of Kapilvastu and Saljhundi areas of Rupandehi respectively.

Earlier, electricity was being supplied to the area from Chanauta of Kapilvastu. When power was supplied from a long line, there were problems, including low voltage, tripping and flashing.

Now that the Motipur substation has come into operation, the power supply in the area will be reliable and of high quality and technical leakage will also be reduced, said NEA.

A 33/11 kV substation is under construction in Saljandi. Upon the completion of the construction of the substation, the power supply of the area is expected to be more reliable.

The Motipur substation has been constructed under Burtiwang-Paudi Amarai-Tamghas-Sandhikharka Gorusinge 132 kV transmission line project.

Construction of 132/33/11 kV substation at Sandhikharka of Arkhakhanchi under the project has reached the final stage.

The target is to bring Sandhikharka substation into operation by December end this year.

Construction of 106 towers on the Motipur-Sandhikharka transmission line under the project has also been completed.

Out of the 38 km transmission line in this section, 13 km wire has been connected. Work is underway to complete the construction of the remaining transmission line within the next 15 days and bring it into operation.

The project has been constructed to improve the power supply of Kapilvastu, Arghakhanchi, Gulmi, Palpa and Baglung districts, solve the problem of tripping, reduce technical leakage and supply electricity generated from the private sector's hydropower projects.

Under the project, substations are under construction at Tamghas of Gulmi, Paudi Amarai and Burtibang of Baglung.

The estimated cost of the project being constructed with the investment of the government is around Rs.3 billion. The construction of the project is targeted to be completed by the end of June 2022.