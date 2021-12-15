Nepal And Korean Government Sign MoU For Establishment Of Polytechnic Institute

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project “Establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Construction Workforce Development in Province 2, Nepal”.

The MoU was signed by Madhu Kumar Marasini, Secretary of MoF and the Korean Ambassador to Nepal Park Chong-Suk on December 15, 2021, at the Ministry of Finance, Singhadurbar, Kathmandu.

The Korean Government through KOICA will spend US$ 8.6 million on this project for 7 years. The project will be implemented by KOICA and the CTEVT - at its Model polytechnic institute in Bardibas, Mohattrai District.

Through this project, KOICA aims to produce competent workforces ready to meet the domestic and global needs of the 21st century by aligning with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy and the 15th National Plan. The project also aims to contribute to the economic growth of Nepal through the development of a skilled workforce to meet the need of the construction industry and increase their employability.

The project has been developed as an integrated approach with the establishment of a technical hub conducting Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) as well as Training Institute for Technical Instructors (TITI) training such as training of trainers (ToTs), Instructional Skills (IS), Occupational Skills Upgrading (OSU) and National Skill Testing Board (NSTB) skill testing, Design/Develop NVQ-based TVRT curricula for the construction sector, Enhance the capacity of teachers and students.

KOICA established Polytechnic Institute in Bardibas will be the first model polytechnic after the federalized government system in Nepal. Currently, unemployment is one of the major challenges faced by the youths of Nepal. On the contrary, the infrastructure building activities such as roads, railways, airport, and hydroelectric power has increased significantly. To provide skilled human resources in nation-building infrastructure activities this model institute will function as a technical hub conducting TVET in the sector of the construction and producing skilled manpower. In addition, the project shall strengthen industry-TVET linkages and supports to gain relevant skills required for the workplace in partnership with Nepali employers and create employment services.

Under this project, KOICA will construct a Polytechnic Institute building with an approximate floor area of 4,600 m2. The basic component of the buildings will be a lecture building and a workshop building for practical learning. KOICA will also provide equipment, furniture and learning facilities for the main building and indoor and outdoor workshops. KOICA will provide technical guidance and support for the development of the Master Plan of the Polytechnic Institute identifying short-term training reflecting local needs, operational plan of the institute, career service package, partnership with industry, and school management system. KOICA has been continuously supporting the Nepal government in the TVET sector for long time.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Madhu Kumar Marasini, Secretary of MoF highly appreciated bilateral cooperation between Nepal and South Korea, especially on the TVET sector. He further added that the national unemployment problems would be solved only through the development of technical education.

Similarly, Korean Ambassador to Nepal Park Chong-Suk expressed his belief that the project will significantly contribute to producing skilled human resources and he also hoped that the technical school that will be established under this project will be the benchmark for the upcoming model poly-techniques in Nepal.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, TVET, IT and rural development since 1991.