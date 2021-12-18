Kathmandu Valley Logs 110 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5482 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 87 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 110 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 75 in Kathmandu, 9 Bhaktapur, and 26 in Lalitpur.

With 269 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,445.