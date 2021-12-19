Weather Forecast For December 19

Dec. 19, 2021, 7:51 a.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

