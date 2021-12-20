COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 218 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

With 218 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,954.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2725 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 133 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 1416 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2 people.

There are 5225 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 261 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4964 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 109 are admitted to the ICU and 20 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 263 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 809155 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,574.