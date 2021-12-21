Kathmandu Valley Reports 146 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 146 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 21, 2021, 8:29 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 146persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 136 infections, 90 in Kathmandu, 18 Bhaktapur, and 38 in Lalitpur.

With 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-9 tally has spiked 826,206

