Kathmandu Valley Reports 146 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 146persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 136 infections, 90 in Kathmandu, 18 Bhaktapur, and 38 in Lalitpur.
With 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-9 tally has spiked 826,206
